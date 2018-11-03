McDonald’s Debuts New Triple Breakfast Stacks Menu Item

Your menu hacks and the “Secret Menu” inspired us to create a NEW breakfast item, Triple Breakfast Stacks, debuting today! It’s melty. It’s savory. It’s…. you know what, just come try it for yourself 😋 pic.twitter.com/2oCgnFCc1B — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 1, 2018

For years, McDonald’s has supposedly had this massive “Secret Menu,” a folk tale akin to Sasquatch or the Loch Ness monster. Now, McDonald’s is making waves by introducing one of the Secret Menu items to their official menu worldwide.

“Your menu hacks and the “Secret Menu” inspired us to create a NEW breakfast item, Triple Breakfast Stacks, debuting today!” the fast food joint tweeted. “It’s melty. It’s savory. It’s…you know what, just come try it for yourself.”

The Triple Breakfast Stacks come with two sausage patties, an egg patty, two slices of cheese, and a few strips of bacon. On top of that, you can choose whether you want your Triple Breakfast Stack on a McGriddle, McMuffin, or biscuit.

Just a few weeks ago, the fast food giant announced they would be retiring Happy Meals from their value menu.

“The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu was created to bring our customers better value with the intent to flexibly rotate menu items on and off over time,” a spokesperson told Food & Wine in an email. “Some markets may even offer slight variations to the menu that best fit the preferences of their local customers. While the Happy Meal is no longer part of the nationally advertised $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, it is still available for $3 at some U.S. restaurants.”

“We know that we need to be more aggressive to compete effectively,” said Kevin Ozan, chief financial officer. “While our $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu is driving incremental sales and guest counts with our budget-basic value customers, we need to do more to attract other customer groups.”

Will you be heading out to your local McDon’s to try the new Triple Breakfast Stack? What’s your favorite thing on the McDonald’s menu? Let us know in the comments below!