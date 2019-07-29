Here’s Where to Get the Best Deals for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day and to celebrate, some of the country’s biggest wing joints are having specials of their own in an attempt to draw you in. Since we’re big wing fans here, we wanted to fill you in on some of the best deals you’ll find throughout the day on the 29th. It should be noted the deals below will be from national chains and we encourage you to sniff out mom and pop shops in your area that may be taking full advantage of the holiday as well. You never know what you’ll find!

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free snack-sized order of wings with any other wing order. Deal valid with dine-in orders only

Hooters: All you can eat wings for $15.99

Hurricane Grill & Wings: All you can eat wings for $15.99

Popeye’s: Parmesan Ranch Double Dipper (six boneless wings) with a side, biscuit, and two sauces for $5

Quaker Steak & Lube: All you can eat wings for $15.99 for adults or $7.99 for kids

TGI Friday’s: Wings are the chain’s Endless Appetizers menu for $12

Wingstop: Five free wings with every purchase. Must use promo code 5FREEWINGS at checkout

Wing Zone: 16 wings for $10. Must order online and enter promo code 2180

National Chicken Wing Day was first proclaimed as a holiday by the City of Buffalo, New York in 1977 and has been celebrated on July 29th every year since. Though each chain will be having its own promotion, holiday organizes recommend using the #NationalChickenWingDay hashtag on your social media posts to help celebrate!

