Friday Is ‘Fry-Day’: Where You Can Get Free Fries

Friday the 13th is supposed to be unlucky, but not this time. July 13 is National French Fry Day, and most restaurant chains across the country are celebrating with special discounts or free fries.

It’s not clear how July 13 became National Fry Day, according to National Day Calendar, but based on Google search trends, it appears to have originated in 2011, when people suddenly started searching for “National French Fry Day.”

No matter what the history of the holiday is, one thing is true: it celebrates a side dish Americans cannot get enough of.

Here are where you can find deals on Friday.

Applebee’s

At Applebee’s, customers can enjoy the limited time All You Can Eat Riblets & Tenders plates for $12.99. The deal also includes bottomless classic fries and coleslaw. Customers can mix and match tenders with riblets each time they order.

BurgerFi

At BurgerFi, you can get a free regular fry with any purchase. You can also add a premium topping for an extra charge. To find the closest BurgerFi location near you, you can find a list here at BurgerFi.com.

Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s

At Carl’s Jr., customers have to sign up to receive company emails and buy a $6 burger. Carl’s Jr’s sister chain Hardee’s also offers free French fries after signing up and buying a 1/3 lb. Thickburger.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Even Dunkin’ Donuts is getting in on the action. National French Fry Day provides the chain with the perfect way to promote their new donut fries made of croissant dough and topped with cinnamon sugar. The first 100 guests to 25 of their restaurants between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will get free fries. You can find the full list of participating stores here.

McDonald’s and Wingstop

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is using National Fry Day to ramp up use of their mobile app. All you have to do is place an order for $1 or more (plus tax) using the app and you get a free order of medium fries.

Wingstop

Wingstop, a chicken wings chain, is offering free fries after signing up for their eClub.

Checkers and PDQ

Checkers

Checkers is also offering free fries if you sign up for their emails. Future emails include information on other deals and promotions.

PDQ

PDQ is hosting a fun contest on National French Fry Day. One lucky winner gets free fries for a year. To enter, you just need to follow PDQ on Instagram, tag three friends on this post, then screenshot it and add it to your Instgram story.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

According to WRAL, Penn Station East Coast Subs will give away a free small order of fries to anyone who buys a sub on Friday. All you have to do is mention the deal when ordering. The deal is not valid with their online offers.

Red Robin

You can get a free order of bottomless steak fries by buying one of five specific $6.99 burgers at Red Robin. This is a deal available every day at Red Robins.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers will be ordering free bottomless fries with any burger or sandwich order. The chain is also offering half-price milkshakes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day in July. You can find a list of Wayback Burgers locations here.

Burger King and Del Taco

Burger King

Burger King is also hoping to get customers to use their mobile app to order. If you order two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99, you get two small orders of fries for free.

Del Taco

Del Taco customers can get $1 off an order of Loaded Fries from Friday to July 20. You just need to print out the coupon available by clicking here.