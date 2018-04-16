Netflix’s Lost In Space Remake Casts Taylor Russell As Judy Robinson

Canadian actress Taylor Russell is the first cast member of Netflix’s Lost in Space remake, according to TV Line.

The 22-year-old thespian, who is best known for playing Evelyn in Season 5 of Falling Skies, has landed the coveted role of Judy Robinson, the eldest child of John and Maureen Robinson. The role was originally played by Marta Kristen in the Irwin Allen-created-and-produced Lost in Space television series (1965-1968), and Heather Graham (The Hangover) portrayed the character in the 1998 feature film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking its cues from the original series, the show centers around the Robinson family, who is forced to come together in a time of crisis. Stranded light years from their intended destination, they find themselves battling a strange new alien environment and also their own personal demons. Equal parts family drama and sci-fi adventure, it is a survival story for the ages.

Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as executive producer alongside writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold, Last Witch Hunter); Synthesis Entertainment’s Kevin Burns (The Curse of Oak Island, Ancient Aliens) and Jon Jashni (Godzilla, Pacific Rim); and Applebox’s Emmy®-nominated director Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent) and Marc Helwig. Marshall is also set to direct several episodes of the series. Lost in Space is a Legendary TV production for Netflix.

10-episode first season of the one-hour sci-fi drama, from Legendary TV, will premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2018.