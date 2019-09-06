New Adam Sandler Movie Scores 100% Positive Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

If you thought that Adam Sandler would be relegated to cringey Netflix comedies for the rest of his career, think again, because it looks like the popular actor is once again dipping his toes into Oscar bait-territory with his latest film. While films like Ridiculous Six and Murder Mystery have proved to be divisive among many fans, his newest collaboration with the Safdie Brothers could ignite a career renaissance. The new movie Uncut Gems is already proving to be a critical darling, even though it’s only screened at the Telluride Film Festival over the last week.

The movie Uncut Gems is currently sitting with a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though there’s only been seven critics who have posted their official reviews on the aggregating site.

Sandler has been a major boon for Netflix; even though his films seem to be critical failures, they receive a ton of attention when they hit the streaming service. The company revealed that more than 17 million accounts watched Murder Mystery when it released on Netflix, and they later revealed new details about that data to Entertainment Weekly.

“When initially reached for comment, a rep for Netflix said, ‘We don’t’ have anything to add beyond the tweet,’” one trade report previously said. “However, in a rare move by the company, a spokesperson later explained to EW that Netflix only counts once a view surpasses 70 percent of the total running time, including credits. When an account is counted, it ‘may include multiple views and viewers but is only counted once.’”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Uncut Gems, but the Safdie Brothers are already critical darlings for their films like Good Time with Robert Pattinson. And with Sandler earning acclaim for his role in this film, it seems like he has another major success on his hands.

Uncut Gems releases in theaters on December 13th.