New Age of Ultron Vs. Marvel Zombies Secret Wars Series Announced

Time to play a game of Would You Rather: If thrown into Marvel’s Battleworld from from Secret Wars, would you rather be viciously destroyed by flesh-eating zombies or human-eradicating robots?

It’s a question that the Marvel Universe’s poorest saps will soon have to answer in Age of Ultron Vs. Marvel Zombies, a Serect Wars series written by James Robinson and illustrated by Steve Pugh. The series will take place in a realm that’s walled off from the rest of Battleworld, serving as a “penalty box” for misbehaving characters in need of harsh lesson. Once sent there, the characters must run for their lives as they look for a means to escape the nightmarish realm.

“Getting sent to this No Man’s Land means you’ve done something wrong in Battleworld,” Editor Mark Paniccia told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s equivalent to having to walk the plank over shark-infested waters. In this story you’ll see someone who is deemed a criminal sentenced to this very dangerous territory—a character I can’t mention—but is a really cool twist that James came up with.”

Starring The Vision, Wonder Man, and Original Human Torch Jim Hammond, Age of Ultron Vs. Marvel Zombies hits comic shops on June 3. You can check out a preview of the series in the gallery below.