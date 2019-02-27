Nick Jr. Live! “Move To The Music” U.S. Theatrical Tour Announced

Nickelodeon is taking some of its beloved characters on tour with Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music”.

The new musical is being produced by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group and will be bringing the experience to the states, where fans can see a variety of popular preschool animated series characters hit the stage all at once. The roster includes Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue’s Clues & You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and Top Wing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will be the first of several productions between Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, an exclusive partnership that will take course over the next 5 years. The two started working together in 2016 with PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue.” That was followed up by PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” and Bubble Guppies Live! “Ready to Rock”.

“Nickelodeon’s partnership with VStar Entertainment has been an incredibly successful one, and has become an integral component as we continue to expand our burgeoning global location-based business,” said Sharon Cohen, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Experience. “With the latest addition to the lineup, we’ve mined Nickelodeon’s library of preschool hit shows to create Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music,” an engaging and vibrant musical showcase, featuring some of our most beloved characters.”

“As VStar continues to evolve into a leading producer of live family entertainment, having Nickelodeon, the leading children’s entertainment brand, entrust additional top-rated intellectual property to VStar speaks to the confidence and trust we’ve established,” said Eric Grilly, CEO, VStar Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to have Nickelodeon as our partner and look forward to the opportunity to continue entertaining audiences with even more beloved Nickelodeon characters.”

You can check out the official description for Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music” below.

“Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music” follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a one-of-a-kind music-filled production. Bubble Guppies’ Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue’s Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. The show will transport audiences to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls, and includes two acts, along with an intermission. The unforgettable musical adventure will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family.

Follow Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @nickjrlive, and use #nickjrlive.”

Pre-sales will go live on Wednesday, March 6, while general tickets go live on Friday, March 15.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!