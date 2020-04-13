Jamie Dornan Says Kristen Wiig Apologized About Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” Video

When the coronavirus pandemic began to lock down citizens of various countries around the world, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot and her co-star Kristen Wiig rounded up some famous friends for a video which they had good intentions for. Various celebs came together to each sing snippets of “Imagine” as a means to try and encourage taking care of one another and maintain a positive attitude. However, the video was met with backlash as the celebrities featured in the video have more privileged getaways than most people who are on lockdown in their apartments and houses. Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan was featured in the video, opening up about the backlash in a recent interview.

“It’s a funny thing. Not being on social media, I wasn’t really that aware of the negative reaction, but I was made aware quite quickly by some mates,” Dornan said on the Tea With Me show. As it turns out, Wiig was the one who recruited him for the video after she and Gal concocted the idea of it. “Kristen and I did a movie together last summer that’s meant to be coming out this summer on July 31, but who knows what will happen. There’s still hoping it will get a cinematic release, who knows… We got on brilliantly. I would do anything for her — that’s how highly I think of her. I was the biggest fan of her before anyway.”

After being instructed to sing a line from the song, Dornan thought it was “a lovely thing to do” and quickly obliged. It turns out, the video did not go as planned. Ultimately, Wiig texted Dornan and said “sorry” for asking him to be in the video. Dornan says he “hasn’t gone an looked at what people are saying,” but he knows the video wasn’t met with the intended reception.

“I’ll tell you what the problem was. I literally did mine in the toilet of my house… Quite clearly, some people had escaped to their second home,” Dornan said.. “There’s too much acreage in the background, too many beautiful trees swaying in the background, clearly in front of an ocean, that sort of craic. I was quite aware of that whenever I was doing it, to make it normal.”

Regardless of the outcome, Dornan stands by Gadot’s intention and person. “Listen, break it all down, that’s a very well-known, successful, beautiful person, who, I’ve never met, but everyone I know says she’s lovely and she’s all about being good and kind,” Dornan pointed out. “She was trying to do a good and kind thing and just got nailed for it. I just got dragged along with it, but listen, what are we going to do.”