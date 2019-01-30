Ozzy Osbourne Postpones European Tour Due to Illness

Ozzy Osbourne AKA The Prince of Darkness began the No More Tours II tour last spring. The show was supposed to go until July of this year, but the metal star is being forced to put the UK portion on hold due to medical reasons.

According to the artist’s Facebook page, the tour is being postponed, but there are plans to reschedule.

“Ozzy has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his “NO MORE TOURS 2″ tour on doctors’ orders. This follows yesterday’s announcement that OSBOURNE was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” the post reads.

The message ends with a statement from Ozzy, who plans to restart the tour later this year. “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit,” he explains. “First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

The No More Tours II tour is the musician’s second semi-farewell tour following No More Tours from 1992. The original press release for the show stated that this would be Osbourne’s final world tour, however, he’s not ruling out one-off shows in the future.

The UK portion of the tour was supposed to include Judas Priest and continue through March. The tour is expected to pick back up in Australia and New Zealand in March and continue to Japan for a single show. Osbourne’s next stint in North America is supposed to begin in May and continue through July. While in the United States and Canada, Osbourne will be accompanied by Megadeth.

