‘Paddington 2’ Trailer Released

Paddington is back! After his big screen debut three years ago, everyone’s favorite bear from darkest Peru is hitting the streets of London once more, and we have your first look at the trailer above.

Ben Wishaw is back to voice the lovable children’s book character as well as Hugh Bonneville & Sally Hawkins as the Browns. Hugh Grant has been added to the cast replacing, Nicole Kidman as the villain of the film. Grant will play Pheonix Buchanan, a faded actor with some extremely quirky sensibilities. Also starring in the film are some British acting heavyweights like July Walters, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent.

Stock up on that marmalade folks, Paddington 2 hits theaters January 2018.

