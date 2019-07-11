Pillsbury Releases Churro Toaster Strudel

Everyone loves churros. Delicious, fried pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, sometimes dipped in or drizzled with chocolate — or other things, it can vary depending on where you get your churros — the sweet treats are popular at street fairs and theme parks and many other places. Now, though, you’ll be able to have the deliciousness of a churro in the form of another favorite — a Pillsbury Toaster Strudel.

That’s right. Pillsbury has launched its latest flavor, Churro. As reported by Delish, The Toaster Strudel take on the beloved churro sees the flaky toaster pastry stuffed with a cinnamon sugar filling and comes with a chocolate icing that you can add once you’ve warmed the strudel to your preference. This is a bit of a departure from other cinnamon-based offerings such as Snickerdoodle, Cinnamon Roll, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, according to Instagram account junkbanter, which follows all things junk food.

However, while the Churro Toaster Strudel does appear to be out in the wild at least in some locations, it doesn’t appear to have hit wide release yet. It doesn’t even appear to have hit the Pillsbury site yet, though other interesting Toaster Strudel offerings — including Glazed Donut and Boston Cream Pie are there. It’s not clear if the Churro flavor is intended to be a very limited offering to certain geographical locations or if some stores are just lucky and have them already. Whatever the situation, churro fans will want to be on the lookout.

And, if you’re looking for something to pair with your Churro toaster strudel (and of legal drinking age), Pabst Blue Ribbon may have you covered. The classic beer company just launched its Hard Coffee, a take on the coffee stout made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, milk, and vanilla. The resulting malt beverage has a 5% ABV and tends to be a little sweet, reportedly tasking a bit like an alcoholic Yoo-hoo or a spiked bold brew beverage. It might make for an interesting partner to the cinnamon sweetness of the toaster strudel.

What do you think? Will you be on the lookout for Pillsbury's Churro Toaster Strudel?