Pixar Fest Is Coming to Disneyland This Spring

Disneyland is getting a Pixar makeover this Spring!

This April, Paradise Pier at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure will be reopening as Pixar Pier, and will feature the Pixar Fest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new-look pier will be designed around all of Pixar’s most beloved movies, including “neighborhoods” based around The Incredibles, Inside Out and Toy Story. The opening of the pier on April 13 will also kick off the Pixar Fest, which will run for a limited time.

The festival will take place throughout all of the Disneyland and California Adventure parks, and will start with “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” a fireworks show above Disneyland. Along with the fireworks, projections will be on display on the Sleeping Beauty Castle, over the Rivers of America, on the front of It’s a Small World and on the buildings on Main Street.

A couple of parades will also take place during the festival. The Pixar Play Parade will be running throughout Disneyland, including characters from Up and Inside Out, while the Paint the Night parade is also set to make its return. This attraction will feature characters from Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and Cars, and will be lit by 1.5 million LED lights as it plays music from the movies.

Several Pixar shorts will be featured at the Sunset Showcase Theater at California Adventure throughout the festival. There will also be a number of Pixar character meet-and-greets, and a live musical troupe.

Exclusively during Pixar Fest, charm bracelets and various charms will be sold.

Remember, all the fun begins on April 13, 2018, only at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.