Popeye’s Tries to Take Down Chick-fil-A with New Chicken Sandwich

When Monday rolls around, Chick-fil-A might have a new contender for best fast-food chicken sandwich in the land. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been testing a breaded Chicken Sandwich is select markets for a moment now and on August 12th, the product will launch nationwide at participating Popeyes locations. Served on a toasted brioche bun, Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich features hand-breaded white meat chicken in a buttermilk-based batter. It’s then topped with two barrel-cured pickles and your choice of mayo or a house Cajun spread.

The menu addition marks the first time in nearly 50 years the Miami-based chain will offer a Chicken Sandwich, something people are calling the restaurant’s biggest product launch in decades.

Coincidentally enough, Popeyes partnered with the Long Beach’s Sweet Dixie Kitchen, an establishment that admitted to reselling the fast-food joint’s Spicy Chicken Tenders to launch the product this week. Available at Sweet Dixie Kitchen through the end of today, restaurant owner Kim Sanchez admitted in a joint press release she thought she was getting sued by Popeyes when they called.

“To be honest, I thought they were calling to sue me,” said Kim Sánchez, owner of Sweet Dixie Kitchen. “We have a long history with Popeyes, but we’ve always said POPEYES® chicken is the best fried chicken we ever had. So, we are thrilled to collaborate with them to launch and serve their delicious POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich.”

In addition to launching nationwide on Monday, additional reports suggest the company plans to also roll out the sandwich at locations in China.

