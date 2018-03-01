Professor Of LEGO Is Going To Be A Real Job At Cambridge Unversity

The Radio Times says that the role will focus on “research in the role of play in education, development, and learning especially in early childhood,” and will be funded by a £2.5 million grant from the Lego Foundation. The full title will be the Lego Professorship of Play in Education, Development, and Learning.

Cambridge is seeking qualified professors and researchers, rather than LEGO experts, for obvious reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Typically, when a class or course of study opens up centered on something in popular culture, there is a subsection of commenters who object, saying that the study is pulling resources from more traditional methods and courses. Being funded by outside groups such as the Lego Foundation is often a way to offset that criticism — although we fully expect to see grumbling in the comments threads below, because this is the Internet.