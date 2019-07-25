Kit Kat Bringing Back Pumpkin Pie Flavor With Nationwide Release

Summer may be in full swing — it is late July after all — but fall is coming. Soon we’ll be looking at shorter days, cooler weather, and perhaps the most important harbinger of fall: all things pumpkin-flavored. But while we are certainly excited for the return of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte there’s another pumpkin treat we’re excited about. Kit Kat is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Pie flavor and this time around, they’re making it available nationwide.

According to Delish, Hershey’s is bringing back the popular limited-edition flavor which first debuted in 2017 in a very limited market, but this time around it will be distributed nationwide giving fans all over the United States to get in on the fall-flavored snacking.

If you’ve never had the Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, they’re a fun, Halloween-ready spin on the classic candy. The traditional Kit Kat wafers are this time covered in a pumpkin pie-flavored creme instead of the standard chocolate. If you ask us, they sound pretty delicious. Kit Kat generally has some luck with their flavor variations beyond the fairly standard milk chocolate, white chocolate, and dark chocolate offerings. Matcha Kit Kats, generally available in Japan, have a bit of a global fan following while Kit Kat Orange was a fairly popular offering in the U.K.

If the Pumpkin Pie flavor is something you’re interested in, there’s a bit more good news beyond its nationwide availability. While the flavor remains a special seasonal offering, you won’t have to wait until Halloween to get your hands on a bag or two of these mini treats. The Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat bars will start hitting store shelves in August, which should give you plenty of time to treat yourself and still stock back up in time for Halloween.

And we’re not done with the delicious Kit Kat news. If Pumpkin Pie isn’t, you’re thing, we still have you covered. Earlier this year, Hershey announced a brand new “year-round flavor” with Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate. According to the official press release, Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate is the first “year-round flavor” to hit the United States in nearly a decade. Here’s how it describes the new treat: “[a] mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafers.” This exciting new permanent addition to the Kit Kat line is expected to hist stores in December.

What’s your favorite flavor of Kit Kat? Let us know in the comments below!