The Punisher Star John Travolta Mistook Drag Race Contestant for Taylor Swift at Video Music Awards

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards was filled with memorable moments and big-time musical performances, but as always with award shows there were plenty of smaller moments to take note of during the presentation of the awards themselves. This year that category includes actor John Travolta, who took the stage to present an award for Video of the Year. The winner of that award ended up being Taylor Swift for her You Need to Calm Down video, and she brought several people in the video up to the stage with her when she was called out as the winner, and that led to one of the noteworthy moments of the night.

Several people took the stage alongside Swift, including drag queen Jade Jolie. Jolie ended up getting to the stage earlier than Swift, and Travolta can be seen presenting her with the Moon Man award before realizing it wasn’t Swift. That moment has been captured in the GIF below, and you can check it out right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taylor Swift took home two awards last night, including Video of the Year and Video For Good, and you can see a sample of some of the other winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records – Winner

Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Winner

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Winner

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Khalid – “Talk” – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records – Winner

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group – Winner

twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Winner

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records – Winner

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Winner

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records

NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment

EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Winner

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Winner

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records

Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records – Winner

What did you think of the VMA’s this year? Let us know in the comments!