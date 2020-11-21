Rachel Brosnahan Opens Up the Backlash to Her Viral Quibi Short “The Golden Arm”

Quibi may be gone, but we’ll never forget some of the shows it debuted during its brief life. One such show was 50 States of Fright, a horror anthology series that featured an array of big names, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan. The Emmy-winning actor starred in “The Golden Arm,” an episode directed by horror legend (and Spider-Man legend) Sam Raimi. The episode followed a couple who experiences some big changes after Heather (Brosnahan) loses her arm in an accident and gets a gold prosthetic. She becomes so obsessed with her new arm that she refuses to take it off when she learns it’s killing her and ultimately takes it to the grave. Recently, a moment from the episode went viral and many folks were making fun of the premise. In a recent interview with Collider, Brosnahan spoke about the backlash and expressed frustration over folks not getting the joke.

“I don’t think they got the joke! I think that was the most frustrating part about it because, you would know as a fan of Sam Raimi, the huge reason to do this project – I had this meeting with Sam Raimi having been familiar with his work from afar. You fall in love with the man instantly,” Brosnahan explained. “The passion that he has for this practical horror, which is not necessarily a genre that I would have been attracted to, is infectious. It’s so exciting. And it was like that on set. It was one of the most fun experiences I ever had. You have this experience of someone like Sam Raimi going, ‘More blood! More blood cannons! Let me pour the blood all over you!’You know, it’s camp! It’s classic Sam Raimi camp and so it was kind of a bummer for a project, that I think very much was what it set out to be, for this more serious part of the show to go viral so that people could rip it out of that context that, truthfully, can bring people so much joy.”

You can check out the viral tweet below:

Losing my fucking MIND at this Quibi show where actual Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman obsessed with her golden arm pic.twitter.com/rSfqCv75SG — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) April 15, 2020

During a press event for 50 States of Fright, Raimi talked about the episode in depth. You can check out the interview here. What did you think of “The Golden Arm?” Tell us your thoughts in the comments!