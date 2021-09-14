Ready Player Two, the 2020 sequel to Ernest Cline’s best-selling novel Ready Player One, is set to get a paperback release on November 9, Ballantine Books announced today. The 2011 original was adapted into a 2018 feature film from Steven Spielberg, with speculation that Ready Player Two might be a film of its own in the not-too-distant future. The paperback includes new cover art designed by Cline and finished by Paul Shipper, who did the posters for the film adaptation of Ready Player One, as well as posters for Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

You can pre-order the paperback edition of Ready Player Two now (Amazon). Be careful, though: you’ll end up spending more money if you accidentally order the large print edition, which was released in paperback at the same time (and for around the same price) as the hardcover.

The official synopsis for Ready Player Two reads:

“Are you ready? Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous — and addictive — than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest — a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize.

“And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who’ll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance. Lovingly nostalgic and wildly original as only Ernest Cline could conceive it, Ready Player Two takes us on another imaginative, run, action-packed adventure through his beloved virtual universe, and jolts us thrillingly into the future once again.”

h/t The Hollywood Reporter