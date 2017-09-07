Revolution TV Show From J.J. Abrams And Jon Favreau Turns Off Electricity

The networks are starting to officially announce which shows they have picked up for their new seasons, and there are of course plenty of Lost connections. We’ve already mentioned ABC’s 666 Park Avenue with Terry O’Quinn, and now NBC has announced a new show from Lost creator J.J. Abrams called Revolution.This new series should be of special interest to comic book fans because Iron Man director Jon Favreau is also involved. In fact, Favreau directed the pilot episode of the series. Eric Kripke of Supernatural fame serves as a writer on the series. Revolution is set to air on Mondays at 10 PM ET starting this Fall. As you can see from the clip, the series has a very Hunger Games type feel, which might help it find an audience since the Hunger Games did pretty well at the box office.Here is the official description of the Revolution series from NBC, “Our entire way of life depends on electricity. So what would happen if it just stopped working? Well, one day, like a switch turned off, the world is suddenly thrust back into the dark ages. Planes fall from the sky, hospitals shut down, and communication is impossible. And without any modern technology, who can tell us why? Now, 15 years later, life is back to what it once was long before the industrial revolution: families living in quiet cul-de-sacs, and when the sun goes down lanterns and candles are lit. Life is slower and sweeter. Or is it? On the fringes of small farming communities, danger lurks. And a young woman’s life is dramatically changed when a local militia arrives and kills her father, who mysteriously – and unbeknownst to her – had something to do with the blackout. This brutal encounter sets her and two unlikely companions off on a daring coming-of-age journey to find answers about the past in the hopes of reclaiming the future.”