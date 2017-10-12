‘Roswell’ Reboot Is in the Works

A Roswell reboot is now in the works at The CW, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The CW is teaming up with a familiar name for the series, as The Originals’ producer Carina MacKenzie will be writing the script.

The series reboot will be based on the original Melinda Metz book Roswell High, which was also the inspiration for the Jason Katims drama. The project is still in development, but an official logline has already been released:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.”

MacKenzie will also executive produce the drama, which is attached to Warner Bros. Television, Amblin Television, and Bender Brown Productions. Other executive producers on the series include Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, and Kevin Kelly Brown.

The Originals is currently in production on it’s fifth and final season on The CW.