Seth MacFarlane Comments on Weinstein Slam From 4 Years Ago

One of the many celebrities coming out against Harvey Weinstein, in support of the victims alleging experiencing sexual harassment from the producer, is Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane, who took a jab at Weinstein in his hosting of the Academy Awards in 2013, worked with one of the Weinstein victims, Jessica Barth, on his Ted films. In Ted and Ted 2, Barth played Ted’s love interested Tami-Lynn. Along the way, the actress “confided” in MacFarlane regarding an uncomfortable experience with Weinstein.

MacFarlane took to Twitter to share the story with Barth having shared her experience publicly now.

“In 2011, my friend and colleague Jessica Barth, with whom I worked on the Ted films, confided in me regarding her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances,” MacFarlane wrote. “She has since courageously come forward to speak out. It was with this account in mind that, when I hosted the Oscars in 2013, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction. Make no mistake, this came from a place of loathing and anger.”

Then, MacFarlane turned his attention to Barth and the others coming forward, to respect and applaud their bravery.

“There is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this,” MacFarlane wrote. “I respect and applaud my friend Jessica and those sharing their stories for their decision to to come forward, and for being champions of the truth.”

Many fans attacked MacFarlane in response, accusing him of allowing Weinstein’s actions to continue by not speaking up earlier. In response, Barth came to MacFarlane’s defense.

“Oh my god, seriously!?” Barth wrote. “STOP! He was respecting my decision! And, only after he discussed this with me did he make a statement.”

During the Oscars in 2013, MacFarlane’s jab at Weinstein came after running through the nominees for Best Supporting Actress. “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein,” MacFarlane said.

He is now among the many celebrities in Hollywood speaking out about the accusations aimed at Weinstein, which includes Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman and a long list of others.