Sour Patch Kids Cereal is Coming to Stores

Dentists everywhere can practically feel their wallets getting bigger with the announcement of a surprising (and dare we say, shocking?), brand new sugary cereal that is expected to hit the shelves before the year is over.

If you love that Sour Patch Kids sour-to-sweet flavor but hate the feel of a chewy gummy in your mouth, this new breakfast cereal might be the perfect option for you. That’s right, a Sour Patch Kids cereal is being brought to you by Post, the makers of fan favorites such as Fruity Pebbles and Honeycomb.

According to Pop Sugar, the new cereal can be found at Walmart starting December 26th and will sell for about $4 a box. The product is expected to reach “other major retailers” by next summer.

Reactions to this announcement, which is surely the most scandalous cereal news since Honey Smacks was recalled over a wave of Salmonella, have been unsurprisingly mixed.

The people of Twitter are no strangers to sharing their opinions and the idea of a sugary sour candy (best when eaten in a movie theatre, in our humble opinion) being turned into a cereal is a little much for the Internet to handle.

Today I found out that Sour Patch Kids cereal exists and I cerealously cannot think about anything else. pic.twitter.com/p4MslTIMk2 — Chef Brian (@BrianCPierson) November 7, 2018

An Instagram post from Cerealously, an account devoted to cereal-related “pictures, reviews, and news” (gosh, we live in a crazy world, don’t we?), calls the new product, “the most divisive cereal of the year.” The account’s 16,000 followers are proof of the power of cereal.

When it comes to fruity, sugary goodness, only time will tell if the Sour Patch Kids cereal can stand up to the classic such as Fruit Loops. Will this be a cereal game-changer?

We leave with another big, looming question: Will this lead to a watermelon-only version of the new breakfast treat? That seems like the next logical step.

Polish your favorite cereal bowl and push aside the Lucky Charms, because if you’re jonsing to try the newest addition to the wide world of cereal, you only have to wait another month.