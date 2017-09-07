Less than six months into its run, Troy Brownfield and Sarah Vaughn’s webcomic Sparkshooter is already shaking things up, introducing a new lead character”With the arrival of Sondra, the whole story moves into a new direction,” says Brownfield. “Immediately following Sondra’s debut, you’ll also meet Jack Spencer, the once and future manager of the guys. He’s going to give you some info in the coming weeks that explains how the boys got together and sets up one of the central conflicts for months to come.”The character debuts in next week’s page of Sparkshooter, which hits the Web on May 22. The teaser image they’ve released to introduce the character is reminiscent of the cover of Justice League of America #75, the first appearance of the Black Canary, which featured art by Carmine Infantino and Murphy Anderson.Sparkshooter updates every Wednesday at its official website and updates throughout the week on Twitter and Facebook.
Sparkshooter Introduces a New Lead
Less than six months into its run, Troy Brownfield and Sarah Vaughn’s webcomic Sparkshooter is […]