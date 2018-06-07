Sterling K. Brown Close To Joining Predator Reboot

It’s safe to say that one of 2016’s rising stars was Sterling K. Brown. The 40-year-old actor – previously known for brief roles on Supernatural and Person of Interest – gained prominence in early 2016 for his portrayal of Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Since then, he has won both a Critics’ Choice Award and an Emmy for his role on The People v. O.J., as well as joined the critically-acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us. In addition, he recently signed on to the cast of Black Panther, reportedly playing N’Jobu, a man from T’Challa‘s (Chadwick Boseman) past.

Now, it appears that Brown will add another film franchise to his already-busy schedule. It was recently reported that Brown is in talks to join the cast of 20th Century Fox‘s The Predator.

The reboot of the popular 80s franchise – starring Logan‘s Boyd Holbrook – will be directed by Iron Man 3‘s Shane Black. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown’s role in the film, if he chooses to sign on, will be “a government agent who jails Holbrook’s ex-Marine character, but later needs his help with the Predators.”

The announced members of the film’s ensemble cast includes Holbrook, Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes, X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Olivia Munn, and Keegan-Michael Key. While details about their characters are slim, Rhodes and Key are reported to be playing fellow ex-Marines, while Munn will be playing a scientist.

Shane Black co-wrote the script – which is set and suburbia, and promises to feature “many” of the titular aliens – with Fred Dekker, who previously collaborated with Black on 1987’s The Monster Squad. While the film is still being dubbed as a reboot, Black promises that his Predator will be more of an “inventive sequel”, combining the twenty years of mythology cultivated across the past films and tie-in comics.