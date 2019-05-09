Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 11 Released Online

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been a series that scratches the itch for fans who are missing Dragon Ball Super while its on hiatus. Offering plenty of fan service moments such as Super Saiyan 4 Goku fighting against his Super Saiyan Blue self and debuting a Golden Cooler, SDBH is released periodically and lucky for us, its 11th episode was dropped today!

This series has seen Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks attempting to escape from a “Prison Planet” inhabited by antagonists Fu and Cumber, aka the “Evil Saiyan”. On this planet the team ran into alternate versions of themselves, specifically taking a page from the Dragon Ball GT universe as these versions of Goku and Vegeta could transform into Super Saiyan 4s rather than their God forms.

Episode 11 of the series follows the continuing fight with Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks as they clash with a new gang of villains which include returning villains Cumber and a resurrected Zamasu, along with newcomers Hearts, Laggs, Kamin, and Oren. The latter two villains mentioned bare a striking resemblance to GT villain, Baby, and in the episode, are fused in an attempt to take on Ultra Instinct Goku. It’s unfortunate for them that their newfound form is unable to take on UI Goku or Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Blue Evolution form.

Meanwhile, the battleground just happens to take place in Universe 11, the homeland of the Tournament of Power antagonist Jiren. Jiren goes head to head with Zamasu, giving fans another bit of service with these two antagonists facing off against each other. Everything however isn’t wrapped up in a nice bow here as Goku is unable to maintain his Ultra Instinct form and doesn’t manage to defeat Laggs and Harts, the two main baddies that have been introduced.

As Hearts officially enters the fray, his power is seemingly too much for the Z Fighters present, with Kaio-Shin making a hasty entrance, and retreat, using Goku’s Instant Transmission to get everyone clear of the battle. The final stinger of the episode sees Hearts introducing us to a new form of Metal Cooler, which had only appeared in a previous Dragon Ball Z movie of the same name.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

Episode 11 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Decisive Battle!” and is now live.

