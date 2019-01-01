Taylor Swift Celebrated New Year’s By Dressing As Ariel And Drinking Aviation Gin With Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift went full-on Disney for her New Year’s Eve celebration, which also included throwing down some Aviation Gin with Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds.

Swift posted photos from the party on Instagram, where she is dressed as Ariel of The Little Mermaid fame. Swift wasn’t the only one in costume though, as other guests were dressed as characters like Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Steve Irwin, and Dorothy, who you’ll likely recognize as Blake Lively.

That would probably explain why Swift is later drinking some Aviation Gin with Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds. Aviation Gin is owned by Reynolds, who purchased the company earlier this year. Reynolds isn’t making the Gin, of course, he does act as the brand’s spokesperson, and according to the company will have “active role in the day-to-day business, and oversee creative direction as part of his mission to introduce the world to the great taste of Aviation” according to the initial announcement.

“We couldn’t be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis, said in a statement. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

You can check out the photos of Taylor Swift‘s bash above.

“Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗”.

As for Swift, she recently debuted her Reputation Stadium Tour film on Netflix, which gives fans an up-close look at her latest tour. Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour is available on Netflix now.

What do you think of Swift’s take on the Disney Princess? Let us know in the comments!