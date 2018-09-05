Tenacious D Announces New Album, ‘Post Apocalypto’ Teaser Released

Tenacious D is back, and they’ve just released a teaser for their anticipated album, as well as their new web series.

The new album is titled Post-Apocalypto, and the new album will release after a new eight-part weekly Youtube series of the same name. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will be on drums for the entire project, and it is set to release on Nov. 2nd (via MetalInjection.net).

As for the web series, Tenacious D released a teaser trailer for it, which features members Jack Black and Kyle Gass as animated characters on a post-apocalyptic world. We are hoping the world can be fixed by the musical stylings of Tenacious D.

You can find the official description for the new web series below.

“True to the title, Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable 1950’s refrigerator), the duo quickly learns that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent — for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world,” the description reads.

“With unimaginable twists and turns, an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, a space adventure, and the help of some tried and true daddy issues, Post-Apocalypto is as hilarious as it is political, and as brilliant and multi-faceted as its incredible creators. The songs are damn good, too,” the description adds.

The new album’s cover art can be found above, and the group will launch a new tour to coincide with the release. Those dates can be found below.

10/6/18 San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/3/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/4/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/5/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/7/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/8/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/9/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10/18 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12/18 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/14/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/10/18 Calgary, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

12/11/18 Edmonton, Canada @ Show Conference Centre

12/13/18 Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/14/18 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/15/18 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

12/17/18 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/31/18 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

If you’re interested you can pre-order the album from their website. Are you excited for the new Tenacious D project? Let us know in the comments!