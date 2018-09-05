Tenacious D Announces New Album, ‘Post Apocalypto’ Teaser Released

Tenacious D is back, and they’ve just released a teaser for their anticipated album, as well as their new web series.
The new album is titled Post-Apocalypto, and the new album will release after a new eight-part weekly Youtube series of the same name. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will be on drums for the entire project, and it is set to release on Nov. 2nd (via MetalInjection.net).
As for the web series, Tenacious D released a teaser trailer for it, which features members Jack Black and Kyle Gass as animated characters on a post-apocalyptic world. We are hoping the world can be fixed by the musical stylings of Tenacious D.
You can find the official description for the new web series below.
“True to the title, Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable 1950’s refrigerator), the duo quickly learns that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent — for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world,” the description reads.
“With unimaginable twists and turns, an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, a space adventure, and the help of some tried and true daddy issues, Post-Apocalypto is as hilarious as it is political, and as brilliant and multi-faceted as its incredible creators. The songs are damn good, too,” the description adds.
The new album’s cover art can be found above, and the group will launch a new tour to coincide with the release. Those dates can be found below.
10/6/18 San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18
11/3/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/4/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/5/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/7/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/8/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/9/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/10/18 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
11/12/18 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/13/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/14/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/10/18 Calgary, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
12/11/18 Edmonton, Canada @ Show Conference Centre
12/13/18 Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/14/18 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/15/18 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
12/17/18 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/31/18 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
If you’re interested you can pre-order the album from their website. Are you excited for the new Tenacious D project? Let us know in the comments!