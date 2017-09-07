The Dark Knight Rises Will (Still) Be Christopher Nolan’s Last Batman Film

Tickets for The Dark Knight Rises go on sale today and, in case anyone doubted his sincerity, filmmaker Christopher Nolan re-stated over the weekend that his third and most anticipated Bat-movie will indeed be his last.He discussed the issue, according to Deadline, at the Produced By Conference in Culver City, CA, where he spoke primarily about what he considers to be the threat to the art of filmmaking presented by a recent decision by major motion picture studios and exhibitors to go all-digital.”We never had a specific trajectory,” Nolan told the conference of his approach to the Batman films back when he launched Batman Begins. “I wanted to put everything into making one great film, I didn’t want to hold anything back.”The approach worked and he quickly found himself pressured by Warner Brothers to create another Batman film, and then another, but the filmmaker is reportedly finished writing and directing the adventures of Bruce Wayne and friends for the foreseeable future.Nolan is still listed as a producer on a presumptive 2015 Batman film that has yet to be written but will be handled by another filmmaker. It’s assumed that film will reboot the character’s continuity again and tie into the planned Justice League movie.The Dark Knight Rises will be in theaters on July 20.