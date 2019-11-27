The Santa Clause Star Down for Joining a Reboot

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to reboots and remakes, their latest two attempts at it were released this year in Aladdin and The Lion King and both went on to make over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Even the launch of their new Disney+ streaming platform has seen them tapping into unexpected reboot territory with a new Lizzie McGuire series in the works with Hillary Duff returning to the titular role and even a new batch of episodes of The Proud Family. How far down the rabbit hole is the studio willing to go though, and at what point do they tap into their beloved Christmas series The Santa Clause?

Starring Tim Allen, The Santa Clause has been a staple of Holiday season movies since it was released in the mid-90s. Disney then followed up the Christmas hit with two more films later on, and Allen’s co-star in the sequel Elizabeth Mitchell says that she would absolutely return if a reboot of the series came around.

“Of course, those movies were a joy to make,” Mitchell told ET in an interview. “Making people happy? What a gift.”

The Santa Clause was first released in theaters in 1994, and featured Allen as a man named Scott Calvin, a divorced man who shared custody of his son Charlie with his ex-wife. On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus fell off of the roof of Scott’s house, causing Scott to then become the next Santa. Mitchell first appeared in The Santa Clause 2 in 2002, introduced as the character that Tim Allen’s Santa would go on to fall in love with and marry, seeing her become the new Mrs. Claus. The actress reprised her role for The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006 where a new wrinkle was added: the pair had a child in the North Pole. Speaking about the popularity of the films, which remain institutions of Christmas time movie watching, Mitchell broke it down simply.

“Honestly, we all need to believe in a little bit of magic. I really do think that’s what it is. I think that it brings that childlike sense of play to you as an adult that we’re hungry for. That’s my own personal finding.”

All three films in the Santa Clause series are streaming now on Disney+.