The Simpsons Fans Are Freaking Out That The Show Might Be Ending

News came earlier today that the long running animated series The Simpsons could be coming to an end very soon. The Simpsons has been on the air since 1989 and recently began its 31st season on television, and if composer Danny Elfman (who created the iconic theme for the series) is to be believed, this could be the end for Springfield. While speaking to Joe about his career, the subject of The Simpsons and its alleged dip in quality was brought up, with Elfman delivering a surprising answer.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman said. “So, that argument will also come to an end. I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news with some being sad to hear that it could finally be over, while others were quick to point some fingers about why the series has ended. Check out the wide variety of reactions to The Simpsons news below!

No official word about The Simpsons ending has been revealed just yet though, and its sudden end would come as a surprise since the series was renewed back in February for two additional seasons. This renewal will carry the season through Season 32 and set it up to end in 2021, though the series ending after its 32nd season would round it up to a nice even number. The first thirty seasons of The Simpsons are now streaming on Disney+, though their inclusion has drawn the ire of some fans as much of the show is being presented in the incorrect aspect ratio.

Some Took it Hard

I read a article that #TheSimpsons is going to end the show has helped me out with numerous other cartoons especially with my hobby as a voice artist My world is crumbling around my ears pic.twitter.com/UqfQdAXOaM — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) November 28, 2019

Some were in disbelief

I never thought I’d see the day — Ryan Aaron (@Aaronmec98) November 28, 2019

There’s always a bright side in the sadness

Both sad and happy to hear this news, The Simpsons is a cult classic, has lasted an incredible amount of years and two generations have grown up with the show, the quality has dropped over the years however it will be loved for many years to come. — That Red Haired Dude (@MikeyClewer) November 28, 2019

Who wants to take that bullet?

Im hard pressed to believe any executive at the Fox Network wants to have their name attached to “Canceled The Simpson’s”. https://t.co/FLzjtTtbSV — Tyler Hummel (@AntiSocialCriti) November 28, 2019

The Simpsons always did it first

Oh no, how will the next generation know what the illuminati is up to? I will miss it. — Girl_In_A_Country_Song (@perkins1305) November 28, 2019

But when it’s over, the entire series will be available online

@ThatJoelYoung Disney Plus is launching in Britain. AT THE PEFECT TIME



so we can forever treasure and remember #TheSimpsons for what it has been



so that if but most likely when the final curtain comes down at the end of next series



ITS THERE



ITS NEVER TRULY GOING AWAY — Gordon G Donaldson (@gordygeorge88) November 28, 2019

Quick to blame the mouse

Some are skeptical

How many times have they said the Simpsons is ending now?



They always talk about it but nothing ever happens lol. — It’s Daniel!! (101% 🏳️‍🌈) (@JDThunder2) November 28, 2019

Some see it as a mercy