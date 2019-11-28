Comicbook

The Simpsons Fans Are Freaking Out That The Show Might Be Ending

News came earlier today that the long running animated series The Simpsons could be coming to an end very soon. The Simpsons has been on the air since 1989 and recently began its 31st season on television, and if composer Danny Elfman (who created the iconic theme for the series) is to be believed, this could be the end for Springfield. While speaking to Joe about his career, the subject of The Simpsons and its alleged dip in quality was brought up, with Elfman delivering a surprising answer.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman said. “So, that argument will also come to an end. I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news with some being sad to hear that it could finally be over, while others were quick to point some fingers about why the series has ended. Check out the wide variety of reactions to The Simpsons news below!

No official word about The Simpsons ending has been revealed just yet though, and its sudden end would come as a surprise since the series was renewed back in February for two additional seasons. This renewal will carry the season through Season 32 and set it up to end in 2021, though the series ending after its 32nd season would round it up to a nice even number. The first thirty seasons of The Simpsons are now streaming on Disney+, though their inclusion has drawn the ire of some fans as much of the show is being presented in the incorrect aspect ratio.

