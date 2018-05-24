Toys R Us End Near, Buildings Go Up For Lease

Toys “R” Us’ extensive liquidation is finally winding down in the United States, and now some buildings are going up for sale.

Toys “R” Us is closing stores that have already gone through their inventory, and it seems those spaces are already going up for lease, as is the case in one Burbank location. Action Figure Insider shared a photo of the former Toys “R” Us Babies “R” Us combo location, which holds a For Lease sign, signaling that the end is near for many locations around the country.

“The end is nigh… for lease sign went up on the building this week. @toysrus”

Toys “R” Us also recently started selling off their intellectual property, putting up their logo, domain names, and their mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe for sale. That even included domain names purchased just for the sake of keeping them from other websites, including names like ihatetoysrus.com, toysrussucks.com, kinkytoysrus.com, adult-toys-r-us.com, and sex-toys-r-us.com. That might seem strange to some, but for those familiar with internet businesses, it is quite normal.

More items have seen price slashes for the locations that are still doing business, but odds are in the next month or so those locations will look a lot like this one, and we hope that the employees affected by these closings can find other jobs soon, and maybe even with the returning KB Toys.

CEO Dave Brandon was quite disappointed things came to this in his official statement on the closings.

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon said. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys “R” Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

Is your local Toys “R” Us closing down? Let us know your favorite Toys “R” Us story in the comments!