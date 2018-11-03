Toys “R” Us Fans Aren’t Thrilled With New Geoffrey’s Toy Box

Toys “R” Us is now Geoffrey’s Toy Box, and fans have already started seeing some of the locations popping up. Unfortunately, many haven’t been thrilled with their debut.

That’s mainly because of the size of them, which does very much resemble the Toy Box part of the new name. As part of their new plan for the IP, Geoffrey’s Toy Boxes will be located within other established retail stores, and that includes around 600 Kroger locations. Fans are starting to see them rolled out, but as we’ve seen in several pictures the presence isn’t’ very large within the store, taking up either a small cardboard stand or a row of them, but neither scenario is what fans were hoping for when they heard the original premise.

The other sticking point is the selection. Now, in this case, the company was pretty upfront about the selection of brands offered at launch. In the full Geoffrey’s Toy Box reveal press release, they revealed some of the brands from a portfolio of over 20 that would be offered, at least in the beginning, and you can check out an excerpt from that release below.

“Geoffrey, LLC, as reorganized, will control a portfolio of intellectual property that includes trademarks, e-commerce assets and data associated with the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us businesses in the United States and all over the world, including a portfolio of over 20 well-known toy and baby brands such as Imaginarium, Koala Baby, Fastlane and Journey Girls. The reorganized company will own rights to the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us brands in all markets globally, with the exception of Canada. It will also become the licensor of the brands to the company’s existing network of franchisees operating in countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and in South Africa.”

That might be disappointed to fans of previous Toys “R” Us staples like WWE, Funko, Marvel, and others, but for now, it looks like there will be a limited selection.

In any case, hit the next slide to see how fans are reacting.

RIP Again

Some are ready to bury the former toy giant already from the first look at Geoffrey’s Toy Box.

“Replying to @PixelDan RIP again #toysrus”

A Little Sparse

Many took note of just how small the Geoffrey’s Toy Bix displays were in the Krogers they have already turned up in, and one fan gave a perfect comparison for it.

“It’s true! #toysrus #toys #GeoffreysBack”

Snoozing

Many were excited to see Toys “R” Us return, but it seemed a little underwhelming, sort of like when FAO Schwarz made a similar in-store attempt.

“#ToysRUs’ return looks like the #FAOSchwarz return at #Kohls. *Snooze*”

A Bit Gross

Some fans are a bit underwhelmed by the big return and feel a little gross about the thing as a whole.

The big return. ?



This whole thing still feels real gross to me. https://t.co/OmsjmZtvPh — Pixel Dan (@PixelDan) November 2, 2018

“The big return. ? This whole thing still feels real gross to me.”

From Big Box To Small Box

He’s not alone in feeling gross about the whole thing, but some are also just sad to see such a big retailer reduced to small cardboard boxes in other stores.

It’s a whole new level of gross. It pains me to see Toys “R” Us reduced to a large cardboard box in different retail chain. ? At least we have the good memories to look back on. I think we are lucky to have had such a special experience with TRU in our own unique ways. — Spooktimus (@SportimusPrime) November 3, 2018

“It’s a whole new level of gross. It pains me to see Toys “R” Us reduced to a large cardboard box in different retail chain. ? At least we have the good memories to look back on. I think we are lucky to have had such a special experience with TRU in our own unique ways.”





Literally A Box

When Toys “R” Us announced it would become Geoffrey’s Toy Box, nobody actually expected it to literally just be a box…but it is, at least in some stores.

Toys R’ Us Returns As Geoffrey’s Toy Box Which Is Literally A Box https://t.co/Rnt3iQeG4F pic.twitter.com/vgJ3hd88IV — TFormers (@TFormers) November 2, 2018

“Toys R’ Us Returns As Geoffrey’s Toy Box Which Is Literally A Box https://tformers.com/toys-r-us-returns-as-geoffreys-toy-box-which-is-literally-a-box/34343/news.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter …”

Only Certain Toys

Some are warning that the Geoffrey’s Toy Box won’t truly replace Toys “R” Us, as it is only going to be pop up boxes like the one below and will only feature toys that are exclusive to the Toys “R” Us brand.

From an former employee Toysrus is NOT coming back it is only pop up toys exclusives to the tru brand only in other stores do not get hopes up of looking for wwe figures pic.twitter.com/SzlTYSGYXr — kevin (@kmbedwell1) November 2, 2018

“From an former employee Toysrus is NOT coming back it is only pop up toys exclusives to the tru brand only in other stores do not get hopes up of looking for wwe figures “

Well…There It Is

That underwhelmed feeling carried over quite a bit, especially when the first photo of the new Geoffrey’s Toy Box surfaced.

“Well well folks. That sure is something alright. #toysrus”

Just A Restart

There was some positivity though, with one fan acknowledging the start isn’t stellar but is hopefully just the beginning of good things to come.

Admittedly awful, but just the (re)start for both I think. Don’t forget that FAO is getting a new flagship store in Rockefeller Center this month. I have a feeling there’s more to come for the TRU brand as well. — Jasasaurus Rex (@Jason_tas) November 2, 2018

“Admittedly awful, but just the (re)start for both I think. Don’t forget that FAO is getting a new flagship store in Rockefeller Center this month. I have a feeling there’s more to come for the TRU brand as well.”