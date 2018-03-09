Toys ‘R’ Us Responds To Reports Their Stores Are Closing

Toys “R” Us has been in the midst of some disappointing news lately, but the company just issued a reassuring statement to customers.

Amidst reports that the toy giant is considering liquidating its entire lot of US stores, Toys “R” Us issued a response on social media, letting customers known that they are still open for business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family.”

To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 9, 2018

Hopefully, some positive news will come out of the upcoming bankruptcy hearing, which happens on Monday. The latest news has been far from good though, including the recent report of closing all of the chain’s US stores. The company originally closed 182 stores and then announced they would be shutting down 200 more stores. Some other stores were to be combined into co-brand stores, but so far the company is still saddled with a great deal of debt, and if it can’t find a solution for it all of the stores could ultimately close.

This statement mirrors what Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon said after the initial Chapter 11 announcement. “No matter how you choose to shop with us, know that you can continue to count on us for an outstanding experience,” Brandon said. “We have been in the business of bringing joy to kids for nearly seven decades, and we welcome the opportunity to serve you this holiday season and long into the future.”

“I want to assure you that you can continue to shop with us with confidence, in store or online,” Brandon said. “Your local Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us stores are open and our team members are standing by ready to help. You should also know that we are continuing to honor our various customer programs including Registry, Endless Earnings, Geoffrey’s Birthday Club, gift cards and warranties.”

We will keep you updated as more information is released.