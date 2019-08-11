Trolli Introduces Sour Brite Mystery Gummi Worms

The Ferrara Candy Company has been on top of the gummy candy world for years with its Trolli line of products and now — for the first time ever — the company is introducing mystery-flavored candy to its offerings. Spinning off of their main line of Trolli’s classic gummi worms, the mystery flavor packets consist of three different combinations: White & Pink, White & Green, and White & Blue.

“Trolli and the idea of mystery is a perfect fit, as fans love the deliciously dark experience that Trolli always brings,” Ferrara marketing boss Annie Meyer said in a statement. “To add to the intrigue, we do not plan to release any flavor details, so we know Trolli fans will enjoy guessing the flavor combinations in our unique Mystery Night Crawlers.”

Some of Trolli’s other current offerings include Sour Brite Crawlers® Very Berry, Sour Brite Crawlers® Watermelon and more. Other Trolli gummi candies include Sour Brite® Octopus, Sour Brite® All Star Mix, Sour Brite Sloths® and more.

In total, three separate sizes of the Mystery Night Crawlers sour candy will be available at convenience stores and grocery chains nationwide — 3.8oz for $1, 5.0oz for $1.79, and 7.2oz for $2.29. As with most products, the exact pricing may differ depending on store and market.

