Universal Studios Orlando Releases New Jurassic World VelociCoaster Footage, Reveals Opening Date

Universal Studios Orlando has unveiled a new look at the Jurassic World VelociCoaster roller coaster attraction and officially announced it will be taking its first passengers on June 10. The video above was released by Universal Studios on Tuesday, taking a look at the ride and the immersive experience it seems to be offering. The launched looping ride will take its passengers into Jurassic World and have them race by velociraptors while racing through what looks to be an impressively immersive terrain. The promotional video dubs the roller coaster as “the apex predator of all roller coasters.”

“Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster,” Universal Orlando’s description of the ride reads. “Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens June 10 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.”

Islands of Adventure is home to several other rides themed around popular film franchises and characters. The Incredible Hulk roller coaster is a beloved ride located in the Marvel section of Islands of Adventure, along with Dr. Doom’s Fear Fall. The park also houses several Harry Potter themed attractions and the Kong: Skull Island ride recently remastered to fit a theme in line with the movie released in 2017.

“After boarding revolutionary ride vehicles that have been specially designed to intensify the thrills, guests take off on an epic coaster experience that sends them through the raptor paddock, into the air, just inches above water, and more,” the ride’s description goes on. “They’ll encounter a series of intense maneuvers along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, including near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – and the signature ‘Top Hat,’ which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet.”

