‘Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder Shamed for Having Grocery Basket Full of Healthy Food

Attention, all people: it’s rude to shame someone for what’s in their grocery basket. Also, it’s super bizarre to shame someone for a cart full of healthy foods. People should eat healthy, no?

We can’t believe we have to stress that point, but apparently, Ian Somerhalder, best known for The Vampire Diaries and Lost, had a pretty harrowing experience at the grocery store this week.

“I hope I don’t come off as an ass…,” he begins. “A woman just stopped me in the grocery store and told me that she had never seen a basket like mine. I told her that I have never NOT seen this type of basket in my grocery-shopping behavior. A few others chimed in saying that it was a very strange sight! WTF?”

As you can see, the actor’s cart is packed to the brim with veggies. While some of us, admittedly, have never purchased this many vegetables at once before, there are certainly stranger things being bought at the market. However, he could have had a cart stocked with peanut butter and cat litter, and it would still be uncalled for to comment on his choices. So, Mr. Somerhalder, no… we don’t think you’re being an ass.

The actor went on to stress the importance of staying healthy, especially while living in a country that isn’t exactly known for it’s easy and affordable healthcare.

“It got me thinking and really fired up,” he continued. “I hear in the news constantly, in legislative bodies debating and the public complaining out right bitching about healthcare costs, drug companies and doctors and what rising costs do to our society, our lives and our economy. I know our system isn’t great. Yet, the public poisons itself daily with bad food choices. Food is medicine and medicine is food. It’s a fact.”

The actor believes that a healthier society is the first step to becoming better. “If we want to see our healthcare system changed, be a healthier society- and it will. How does that sound? Logical right?”

Somerhalder really doesn’t want you to think he’s being uncalled for or “preachy,” which is a fair point to stress. Celebrities who post anything that could be considered heated have to watch themselves, but considering he’s only being passionate about health, we don’t think he needs to worry about serious backlash.

“We’re so far down the rabbit hole of packaged and ‘convenient’ foods that our society is paying the price & so is our future. No one in our government is helping us be healthier through education. Why would they? Sick people are GREAT for business,” he added.

When it comes down to it, the actor has “simple” advice: “If you want to look well, feel well and BE well- just eat well.” He uses the analogy “You wouldn’t put the wrong gas in your car, so why would you put wrong food in your body?”

While Somerhalder makes many valid points about the importance of eating healthy, we’re still stuck on the audacity of someone who would comment on other people’s purchases. Chill out, and let Ian Somerhalder eat his dang carrots.

Ian Somerhalder has multiple projects in the works, including the upcoming sci-fi show, V-Wars, which is set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2019.