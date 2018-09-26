Disney World Announces Date-Based Ticket Pricing

The Walt Disney Company continues to be a juggernaut of entertainment, as it acquires more iconic properties with each passing year that can be incorporated into their amusement parks. Walt Disney World announced that, as of October 16th, the attraction will begin to incorporate a date-based pricing system.

The park announced, “With all there is to see and do in our parks, we know guests are increasingly looking for easier ways to plan a vacation with personalized options that fit their individual needs. Beginning October 16th on DisneyWorld.com, guests will be able to access our new online vacation-planning destination and purchase tickets priced by the date of visit. These changes are designed to simplify the booking experience, give guests an enhanced way to purchase theme park tickets and help them more easily plan the Disney vacation of their dreams.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The park didn’t announce if this means that ticket prices will increase or decrease from what they currently are, but noted that off-peak times of year will make it more affordable to visit the park.

“When guests are ready to purchase tickets online, they may use an interactive online calendar, which displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit and states tickets will need to be used during a specific time period,” Disney Parks Blog reads. “The calendar also allows guests to quickly see the lowest-priced days within a month. For example, prices may be lower during off-peak travel periods.”

The popularity of the park and its many attractions could see Disney rising prices to whatever they felt like and would still draw immense crowds, though the park noted that the big reason for the change was to incentivize visiting in the slower periods to create an overall more consistent experience throughout the year.

The site noted, “As our parks have increased in popularity, there are more and more guests who wish to experience our world-class attractions. Introducing date-based tickets and pricing will allow us to better distribute attendance throughout the year so that we can continue to improve and deliver a great experience.”

Walt Disney World only continues to develop impressive attractions, such as the recent addition of Pandora – The World of Avatar and the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience, which promises a more immersive experience than ever before.

Stay tuned for details about Walt Disney World.

What do you think about these changes? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Disney Parks Blog]