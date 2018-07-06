Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Major ‘Westworld’ Death, Teases Season 3 Ideas

Westworld has a way of blowing its audience’s minds when its seasons come to a close, repeating itself very impressively with the Season Two finale recently. As much fun as those twists were, Dolores actress Evan Rachel Wood promises one of the major deaths was very real and likely permanent, as well as offered up some expectations for the show’s third season.

Spoilers for Westworld Season Two follow. Major spoilers!

Along with the reveal of Dolores being killed only for her consciousness to be uploaded into a host replicating Tessa Thompson’s now-dead human character of Charlotte, cast members and audiences alike had to say goodbye to James Marsden’s Teddy. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Wood left very little room for speculation regarding a return for Teddy after he made it to the Valley Beyond.

“Teddy is dead,” Wood said. “Yeah, he’s definitely dead.”

“It’s so sad,” Wood said. “Yeah, James and I were devastated because we’ve lived with those characters for so long and so I really felt like I was breaking up with somebody. Like I actually felt like a relationship was ending and so those scenes, when we did them were genuinely very emotional.”

Of course, she did have to add the “it’s Westworld, you never know,” tag to such sentiments, as the writers have ways of manipulating expectations for unexpected payoffs.

As for Season Three, Dolores (as played by Tessa Thompson) has escaped the park and head out into the real world with an apparent intention of bringing at least five hosts back to life.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood said. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

Of course, heading into the real world will change Dolores’ motives to an extent as she charges to uncharted geographical and emotional territories. “I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently,” Wood said. “And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

For fans who were a little bit confused by the multiple timelines, multiples Doloreses, or any other aspect of Westworld Season Two’s conclusion, Wood has an explanation which should break it all down for them.

“Here’s a tip: if you’re like, ‘Well when is she Tessa and when is she not?’” Wood started. “Any time Tessa is in the timeline with Skarsgard, she’s technically [Dolores]. So if you go back and watch it, that’s how you know the difference. And any time she’s with Bernard, that’s real Hale.”

Wood, however, ws kept in the dark regarding this twist while producing the episodes of Season Two. She did, however, catch on fairly early on.

“They didn’t tell us,” Wood said. “I had a weird feeling that there were going to be two Doloreses in some form or another. I’ve had this theory since season one and so I went, I started kind of, I read the second episode and then I always try to pay attention to what people are saying on set and weird things they don’t want to tell me.

“And then I texted Lisa Joy episode two and I went, okay I got a theory. I think I’m already outside of the park, I think I slipped out somehow and somehow there’s two of me and so while everyone was distracted over here somehow I’m gonna get out and then all the stuff we’re seeing with Wyatt is like, that’s already happened. And she was like, stop bugging the writer’s room, stop it, get out, don’t tell anyone this.

“But I didn’t know that I was gonna be in a completely different body. I thought maybe the clone that Ford was making was another Dolores which technically kind of was but it was actually Hale. But I know those writers are so smart and I was like, if everyone thinks that that clone is Ford it’s not gonna be Ford because that’s what they obviously want people to think.”

Westworld will begin production on its third season in 2019.