New Mtn Dew VooDew Could Be Candy Corn-Inspired

It’s inching closer to Spooky Season and Mountain Dew‘s latest offering as started hitting shelves in some parts of the countries. Announced earlier this summer as Mountain Dew VooDew, the mystery-flavor soda has a mysterious milky white color and a Halloween-inspired label and according to a few reports, they’ve started hitting the shelves at some Walmart and Hy-Vee locations.

Fans on Reddit’s r/MountainDew have been getting their hands on the new concoction, with most consumers pretty mixed on the new flavor. One Redditor says they thought it tasted like “melted candy corn” while their husband though it had tones of cotton candy. Another user said it wasn’t unlike a certain Rockstar energy drink, saying that “it tastes the same but better than Rockstar’s Marshmallow-flavored energy drink.”

As it stands now, the flavor will be released in two different sizes — regular 20 fl.oz. bottles and then a 12-pack of 12 fl.oz. cans.

Internet sleuths first uncovered the trademark filing for both VooDew and Liberty Brew — this summer’s limited time flavor — last year, causing one Pepsi employee to leak a release date of August 14th. Others suggest the soda will officially hit shelves August 26th, which appears to be the case considering the pop’s limited availability as of now.

Does your local store have Mountain Dew VooDew yet?