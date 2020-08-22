Is Wonder Woman 1984 Adapting Maxwell Lord’s Brother Eye Story?

Today during DC FanDome, Warner Bros. Pictures revealed a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. In addition to offering the first look at Barbara Minerva’s Cheetah form, the trailer offered some new hints about Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and his role in the film. There was a shot of a large tower of some kind as well as shots with lots of 1980s computers. Lord also makes the promise that everyone can have everything they want. These bits taken from the trailer have us considering that Wonder Woman 1984 could be adapting Maxwell’s Lord plans from the comic book event Infinite Crisis involving Brother Eye.

In the comics, Brother Eye was a satellite and surveillance network that Batman used to gather information on other members of the Justice League after learning that his teammates had tampered with his memories. Villains later gained access to Batman’s database of superhero weaknesses and used them against the Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maxwell Lord, at the time the head of the Checkmate espionage organization, discovered Brother Eye’s existence. He gained control fo the satellite and used it to strategically attacked the superheroes of the DC Comics universe.

The Brother Eye network was also connected to the OMACs. OMACs are cybernetic beings that infect human bodies like a virus. One command, the virus activates and the cyborg takes control of the human’s body and attacks metahumans.

How does this translate into Wonder Woman 1984? We’d guess that Maxwell Lord is a tech genius who has a surveillance network going. We’d guess that he also has nanite technology capable of transforming humans into other beings, perhaps like the transformation Barbara Minerva undergoes to become Cheetah.

It’d be a loose adaptation, but the bones of the Brother Eye story are there. We’ll have to wait for more details to see how this idea turns out.

Pedro Pascal has spoken previously about his portrayal of Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. “It’s this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, ‘Get whatever want, however you can. You’re entitled to it!’ And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it’s greed,” Pascal told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s f—ing greed, of course. But it’s also about ‘How do you be your best self? How do you win?’ So he’s definitely the face of that version of success.”

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on October 2nd.