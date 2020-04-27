WWE Is Now Selling “Authentic Dirt” From the The Undertaker’s Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles wound up being one of the surprise highlights from WrestleMania 36. And now it looks like WWE wants to milk that match for all its worth. The WWE Shop Twitter account announced on Monday morning that it is now selling authentic “capsules of dirt” from the match, placed inside commemorative plaques of “The Deadman” burying Styles in an open grave. The current price is $75, which is pretty cheap compared to the other Undertaker merchandise WWE has been pitching lately.

You can check out the offer below.

Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at #WM36, winning the first-ever Boneyard Match. Get your piece of the action with the new #WrestleMania 36 “Boneyard Edition Plaque with a capsule of dirt from the actual match! Exclusively at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/ZvsNYnqUyu pic.twitter.com/9IwGLrDCqW — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 27, 2020

Triple H went into detail about how the match was produced when he appeared on After The Bell last week.

“As we started coming down the pipe towards Mania, obviously Mania was taking place prior to WrestleMania [airing],” he explained. “So, at that point in time, a lot of things were taking place at the same time. So when we got done shooting NXT television, I then went to Vince and was like, ‘so I feel like if there’s something that I can take and run with it, that would probably be the most helpful because everybody’s going to be running in different directions. And what do you think needs the most for me to look at it?’ And he was like, ‘the Boneyard match’, and I was like, ‘OK, great. So what is the Boneyard Match?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know, like a graveyard. It’s in a graveyard.’ I said, ‘OK.’ He was like, ‘they got this huge field and it turns into a graveyard in the middle of nowhere.’ I go, ‘so what do you want it to be’, and he’s like, ‘I don’t know just make it good.’ So I was like so you want me to take that? He was like, ‘yes, please.’”

“I said, ‘Look we can shoot it with them and we can do it cinematic style and I could bring a bunch of cameras and I can shoot all at once. I’ll shoot it like a film. I’ll shoot it in a different format. And you know, I believe we can create something special with this, and I don’t know I think most everybody else was against it,’” he explained. “Vince was like, ‘Well, I don’t see we have much choice. So that’s what we’re going to do’.”

For those who were fans of the Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House Match, Vince McMahon noted during the quarterly earnings call last week that WWE will be making more “mini movies” in the near future.