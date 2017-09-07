The forthcoming sequel to X-Men: First Class has officially been scheduled for a release on July 18, 2014, heading up a spate of release date stories today. The news comes from Comic Book Movie, who also report that the next Planet of the Apes film has been retitled Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and will release on May 23, 2014 as 20th Century Fox’s big Memorial Day release that year.(Thanks, also, to CBM for the borrowed graphic at right.)Also of note: Stephen Spielberg’s Robopocalypse has followed G.I. Joe: Retaliation‘s suit, vacating its prime summer slot (July 3, 2013) for a later date and donating that first date to the 3D-upconverted reissue of Independence Day, the highest-grossing box office hit from Men in Black star Will Smith. Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, a sequel that virtually nobody remembers was ven going to happen, is slated for an August 16, 2013 date.
X-Men: First Class Sequel Leads Release Date Shuffle
