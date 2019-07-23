You Can Now Rent out the Weinermobile

If you’ve found yourself thinking “oh I wish I could rent the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile” — ideally to the tune the “Oscar Mayer Wiener Song” — then your dreams could become reality over one epic weekend this August. For the very first time ever, Oscar Mayer taking the iconic hot dog vehicle and turning it into accommodations that you can rent out via Airbnb.

According to Chewboom, the interesting rental opportunity is a promotion to celebrate National Hot Dog Day. The Wienermobile will be part of a summer camp out adventure during Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago — August 1 through August 4, 2019. While the experience does cost money it comes with a surprisingly reasonable price tag: around $178 per night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do guests get for that $178 per night? According to the Wienermobile’s official listing on Airbnb amenities include a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable outdoor space for hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro. Guests will also receive a welcome kit with hot dog-inspired accessories.

As for the accommodations, while it is a 27 foot hotdog on wheels it’s got some surprisingly great-sounding accommodations. The one-bed, one-bath Wienermobile has some pretty great mustard and ketchup colored decor, comfy seats, and the aforementioned outdoor area makes it look like a night in the Wienermobile would be a pretty amazing retreat from the real world.

So, you may be saying this sounds amazing (and we agree) but here are a few things you need to keep in mind. Fans will be able to book a one-night only stay starting on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 on the Wienermobile’s official Airbnb listing here. The reservations will roll out through the day so if you’re interested, be sure to keep your eyes on the listing for a chance to try and book their stay. The only days available to book are August 1, 2, or 3. Two guests can stay in the Wienermobile at a time. And, perhaps most importantly, you will have to get yourself to the Wienermobile. Travel to Chicago as well as tickets to Lollapalooza are not included in the booking.

What do you think? Will you be rushing to try to book one of the available nights on the Wienermobile? Let us know and hey, tell us your favorite hot dog topping, too, in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter for all things food @lifeinpolaroid!