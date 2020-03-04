Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con Announces Guests From The Mandalorian, Power Rangers, and More

It's time to start clearing your calendars, as Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con is returning to Las Vegas with a big-time lineup of guests from some of your favorite franchises. The convention just revealed wave one of their stellar lineup, which includes talent from Disney's hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian, as well as Funimation's My Hero Academia, the Power Rangers franchise, and the world of comics. You'll be able to meet everyone when Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con opens its doors on June 26th until it closes up shop on June 28th, and we've got the rundown on everyone that's coming to the show so far, though there are plenty more guests to come.

On The Mandalorian front, fans can meet Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer), as well as Sound Editors Matthew Wood and Dave Accord, who created the sounds of The Child and got an Oscar nomination for their work on Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. You'll also get a chance to meet Performance Artists Misty Rosas (Kuiil) and Chris Bartlett (C-3PO, The Ferryman), who will also take place in a meet and greet with fans.

On the Pop Culture side, fans can meet My Hero Academia's Justin Briner (Izuku/Dekku) and Luci Christian (Ochako) and Demon Slayer's Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro) and Abby Trott (Nezuko). You can also meet some legendary Power Rangers, including Mighty Morphin Green Ranger Jason David Frank and Time Force Red Jason Faunt.

Going to comics, you can find artists like Skottie K. Young (Amazing Spider-Man), Humberto Ramos (Avengers), Chad Hardin (Harley Quinn), Fabrice Sapolsky (Spider-Man Noir), Sam De La Rosa (Venom), Livio Ramondelli (Transformers), Edwin Huang (Street Fighter), Long Vo (Street Fighter), Joe Ng (Street Fighter), Jeffrey Chamba Cruz (Street Fighter), James C. Mulligan (Disney), and more.

You can expect more guests to be announced soon, and for tickets, you can head to the official website right here on March 5th.

