Superman Unlimited #3 Is a Fun Snapshot of Superman’s New Era (Review)

It’s the Summer of Superman, and DC is giving fans all kinds of amazing Superman content to coincide with the release of Superman. Superman Unlimited has been the heart of a new era of Superman, the Kryptonite-infused Emerald Era, a bold new status quo that has made Kryptonite as common as steel. Superman Unlimited #3 is another chapter of this latest Superman epic, and it’s tailor made for people who loved a very particular part of Superman — Krypto. Superman Unlimited #3 is a Krypto issue, one that is tailor made to appeal to fans of the big screen version of Krypto. That’s not all the issue has going for it, as it introduces a new version of a classic Superman villain and gives readers some clues about where the Emerald Era is heading. The issue isn’t perfect, but it is entertaining.

Writer Dan Slott’s Superman has proven to be a classic version of the character, and that works very well for this issue. Superman Unlimited #1 set out a bold new era, but the reason why it has worked so far is because of the way he’s captured the voice of the classic Superman. This issue’s story kicks off with a Smallville flashback, all to introduce the new more wild version of Krypto. This version of the character is definitely taken from the movie, and Slott does a great job of establishing why having a more wild Krypto makes more sense — can you imagine an animal with canine instincts with the power of a god? I can’t take credit for that idea, as Slott uses those exact words to explain why Krypto is the way he (now) is. Comics often get changed for the sake of movie audiences, so this isn’t unexpected, but it’s one of those times a movie mandated change works well. Slott makes the change make sense with that one line, and Krypto’s shenanigans are quite entertaining.

The crux of the issue’s plot sees Clark going to a science expo, which is seemingly attacked by a giant robot created by a new version of Toyman. Toyman is a classic Superman foe, and Slott is able to do something unique with him; instead of the Toyman robot being remote controlled by Winslow Schott, it’s a robot created by a him with its own AI that has started working with El Caldero. The whole attack seems to be a bait and switch, letting fans know that El Caldero may be more sinister than they seem. The Emerald Era has brought some changes to Superman, and Slott is slowly building things up. This new Toyman seems to be a part of that, and there’s a feeling that more is going with the character than meets the eye. The way that Slott uses Krypto as the book’s inciting incident shows that it could all be a big misunderstanding, but there’s hints that not everything is as above the board as it seems. However, things are still moving a bit too slowly here, which is a problem with how great the other Superman books are. Those books have some big moments to fall back on, and could overshadow Superman Unlimited unless things start heating up. However, this isn’t a bad issue by any stretch of the imagination.

Rafael Albuquerque’s art has been one of the strengths of this book from the beginning, and that is still the case in this issue. Before I get into praising the art, though, there is one panel that is actually pretty bad. The last panel on page 4 shows a young Clark Kent whose eyes are completely off-kilter. It’s the only low point in the book’s art and is very noticeable. Albuquerque does a great job with Krypto. This Krypto has become the movie version in both temperament and looks, and Albuquerque is able to capture the chaotic energy of movie Krypto perfectly. There’s always that sense of wildness to the super-dog, and Albuquerque’s character acting really puts us into the head of the dog.

Albuquerque’s rendering of Toyman’s giant robot captures the classic creepy toy flavor that Toyman creations always have. The new Toyman avatar robot also plays into this; it has that classic, Bob’s Big Boy look to it, but in the most sinister way possible. There’s a gorgeous full page spread of Superman hitting the robot with his heat vision that is a perfect example of everything that Albuquerque does so well. Other than the one panel with young Clark Kent, this issue’s art is impeccable. It completes captures the classic Superman vibe that Slott is bringing to this book, but giving it just the right modern edge, another hallmark of Slott’s writing so far.

Superman Unlimited #3 is a well-done issue, but it isn’t perfect. Making the comic Krypto into the movie one feels like the main focus of the issue, but there could be a little more to the issue than that. We do get some clues about the new Toyman’s place in the Emerald Era and a cool new twist on a Superman/Toyman fight. It’s an entertaining issue that feels like it’s as much about Slott showing readers that he can do classic Superman as anything else. I would have liked more set-up for the book’s overall plot, but it’s still a solid comic.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Superman Unlimited #3 is on sale now.