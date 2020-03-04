CGC Pulls Out Of Emerald City Comic Con Amid Coronavirus Fears

Uncertainties surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus worldwide continue to ripple throughout the world as studios have pulled out of events or limited travel to help protect their employees from unnecessary exposure. Following comic publishers DC Comics and Dark Horse Comics pulling out of the upcoming Emerald City Comic Con, more business are cancelling their appearances the latest being CGC, the comic grading company known for labeling and encasing high-value comics. You can check out the full statement from Certified Guaranty Company below.

"CGC has decided not to attend the 2020 Emerald City Comic Con, which is being held in Seattle, Washington, March 12-15.'

"Washington state has been particularly impacted by the coronavirus. Senior CGC staff discussed the situation and made the decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of its employees. CGC is disappointed that it will miss this show for the first time in over a decade, and regrets the impact its absence will have on collectors.'

"As of March 3, Emerald City Comic Con was still planning to proceed as scheduled. For the latest, please visit www.emeraldcitycomiccon.com.'

"For a full schedule of shows that CGC is attending, please check CGCcomics.com/events. The calendar will be updated as needed."

Earlier today, the organizers of ECCC announced that they are offering refunds to anyone who has already made ticket purchases, including staff and volunteers who made plans to attend the convention. In citing their reasons for continuing with the event, Reedpop made it clear that they're hoping to give artists and vendors an opportunity to make money in spite of concerns of public safety.

"We recognize that not everyone will agree with our decision: it is our feeling that this community values coming together and building connections, even in difficult times; that artists depend on fan relations to keep their work and careers growing; and that the very vibrancy of what makes our community special is just the type of energy and optimism that can buoy us as a broader community through these challenging and anxious time," Reepop said in their statement. "In short, we feel we owe it to the customer to grant you the personal choice of whether or not to attend."

Emerald City Comic Con is currently scheduled to take place March 12th through the 15th at the Washington State Convention Center in Downtown Seattle. Nine people have passed away due to the disease caused by coronavirus, all of them residents of Washington.

