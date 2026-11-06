Darth Vader Takes on Doctor Doom in New Star Wars x Marvel Crossover Covers

This summer, Marvel Comics officially confirmed the crossover of two of the biggest franchises in entertainment with the announcement that Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles is coming to comic shops in January. The announcement of the title, a five-issue limited event series marking Star Wars’ 50th anniversary, was exciting as it was but things got even better when covers were revealed offering fans an image of none other than Darth Vader wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and looking every bit like he could give Thanos a run for his money. Now, however, another major Marvel villain might need to look out for the Sith lord: Doctor Doom.

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On Thursday, Marvel unveiled two new variant covers for Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 and the first teases an epic showdown between Darth Vader and Doctor Doom. The cover features art by Matteo Lolli and sees Vader brandishing his light saber before Doom — though Doom definitely looks like he’s ready to do serious battle. The other new variant cover, this one form Cory Smith, features Wolverine, Hulk and Black Widow in an iconic Star Wars situation pulled right from the classic film.

The Star Wars/Marvel Crossover Event Is One of 2027’s Most Anticipated Books

New variant covers notwithstanding, Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of 2027 for comics. While Marvel has published Star Wars Comics as far back as 1977, this event will mark the first time the Star Wars universe has actually truly crossed over with the Marvel Universe. That gives plenty of opportunity for some truly epic moments in the mini-series and fans genuinely can’t wait.

These latest covers, however, are even more exciting. While seeing Vader put on the Infinity Gauntlet was cool, given that Avengers: Doomsday is hitting theaters in just a little over a month and Doom is having a moment on the pages of the comics as well, seeing two of the most loved and fascinating villains in entertainment go head-to-head is honestly just a really cool thing. The only question we really have now is who will win. After, while Vader has his lightsaber, Doom is definitely not one to be trifled with.

What we know about the comic beyond the art is also helping fuel the excitement. According to Marvel, the book will see heroes and villains from both universes collide “after a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A New Hope to unfold on Earth-616” in an event that will bring the two universes together on the page for the first time. The series is written by Kevin Smith with art by David Marquez with the first issue arriving on January 13, 2027. The series is expected to run through May, making it perfectly timed for Star Wars’ golden anniversary.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembled hits comic shops on January 13, 2027.

Of all the covers that have been revealed, which one is your favorite and why is it Doom vs. Vader? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.