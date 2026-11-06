Power Fantasy #17 Is Making the Argument for Being the Modern Day Watchmen (Exclusive Early Review)

The Power Fantasy is one of those books that doesn’t come around that often, but you know them when you read them. The series from Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard takes place in the world of the Superpowers, an alternate take on our Earth where people with powers are born in the 20th century, change the world, and end up leading to the destruction of everything in the early years of the new millennium. The first 16 issues of the book are a decades long counter culture epic about a group of people trying to save the world and failing miserably; Gillen wanted to write his version of Claremont’s Uncanny X-Men and this is what we got. Issue 16 ended with what was a cataclysmic yet inevitable cliffhanger in February.

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Well, the wait is almost over, and Gillen and Wijngaard have been gracious enough to give us here at ComicBook an exclusive first look at issue #17. The Power Fantasy gets compared to Watchmen a lot and that’s because we compare everything that has even a hint of greatness to that sainted volume. While they are very different stories, I find that it’s a fair comparison, even though I can see that it’s definitely going in its own direction. Issue #17 shows that the while the book is going its own way, if it can stick the landing, we may be looking at the masterpiece of our era of comics.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons Gillen nails the tone of the issue immediately, taking readers on a ride that hints at the brutality to come Wijngaard’s simple, elegant linework and color choices are able to create the perfect vibe for the issue, giving readers some gorgeous panels Perfectly balances a feeling of hope and despair, while hinting that things won’t be so cut and dry in the future.

Gillen Is Reaching New Heights With The Power Fantasy

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

In a lot of ways, The Power Fantasy doesn’t really hide the fact that it’s an X-Men pastiche. The central relationship in the book is the one between Etienne and Valentina, mirroring that of Xavier and Magneto. Etienne is the pragmatic telepath who wants a better world and will do anything to do it; as a black man growing up in the 20th century, he understood the realities of the world in a way that others wouldn’t and make the world a better place, even against its will. Valentina is one of the book’s central mysteries, an angelic presence that has watched humanity for years, the one who believes in the world and councils restraint. With the destruction of the Earth, Valentina has been forced to go back to Etienne’s pragmatism, something she rejected in the first issue.

Issue #17 is a complete change to the overall plot of the book. Valentina embracing pragmatism is a huge moment and this first issue of the book’s new arc outlines that quickly, killing a character who was central to her life and the book’s prior plot. There’s a sense of brutality that comes through as Etienne and Valentina decide to change the world. There’s shades of Powers of X, when Xavier and Moira reveal her lives to Magneto, a nice little homage to another big moment. There’s a sense of inexorable failure to the whole affair, something that is underlined in a clever way that you might not notice right away. We’ve watched them fail once, eaten up by their demons and the world. There’s no reason we can’t see them fail again, giving the book a certain surprise factor in the issues to come. Gillen has constructed a story that allows him to take things in any direction he wants and that’s an exciting prospect.

I think this issue, and the coming issues ahead, are going to make the Watchmen comparisons a little more loud. Watchmen is the gold standard and The Power Fantasy shares that “people staring into the abyss of doomsday and trying to stop their ride towards it” feel. We compare everything to it, even if the stories are completely different, but it’s starting to become a bit more valid. We’ve seen lots of creators tread this same ground over the decades, but issue #17 gives me the feeling that we’re going to see something very different from this book in the days ahead. Gillen writes with heart, his characters multi-faceted and intriguing, and I think that’s what’s going to help The Power Fantasy stand out in the years to come. While this issue is about two people trying to save the world, it’s also about a woman having to go against her own beliefs in order to do it, which is something that we never got from Watchmen, showing the promise of this book in this bold new era. Who knows, maybe in the years to come, we’ll be comparing books to this one in the same way we do Watchmen.

Wijngaard’s Art Is Some of the Best in the Comic Industry Right Now

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Right now, we’re in something of a renaissance of comic art and Image Comics is on the forefront of it. This makes a lot of sense; the company was created by artists in 1992 and has become the home for creators when they want to do whatever they want. Image books gives creators the chance to shine, allowing them to take their work to the next level, all while owning the characters and making all the money. That tends to motivate people and you can tell that every artist at the company is doing the work they always wanted. Gillen is a writer who knows how to pick the perfect artists for his projects and Wijngaard has been paying off since the beginning. Issue #17 is another example of what has made him the perfect artist for this book, giving readers pages that capture the grim tone right away.

Wijngaard is an artist who understands how to use color to set the mood of a story and he creates a wonderful juxtaposition with this issue’s imagery. Wijngaard is able to capture the energy of the ’60s in the background, a world of endless possibility, and contrasts it with the hopelessness of Etienne and Valentina’s situation. There’s a gorgeous double-page spread in the issue that basically gives you the story of the first sixteen issues in one perfect image and I think that it would be an amazing poster for the book. Seriously, Kieron and Caspar, slap the logo on the bottom of those two pages and you have the perfect poster to hype people up for this book. Wijngaard gives you everything you expect from his art – clean lines, flawless detail and character work, adroit character acting, and perfect page layouts – and sometimes, when it’s this good, it’s great not to be surprised, you know?

Image Comics has been putting out amazing work, especially over the course of the 21st century, as the artist company suddenly became the place writers went to wow the world. Gillen has put out brilliant books with the company and The Power Fantasy may be the best of them yet. Its Watchmen meets X-Men plot has taken a dire turn and issue #17 represents the book’s next step. I’ve been waiting for this issue since February, so I jumped at the chance to review it early. It’s everything you could want from this book, the perfect continuation. Gillen and Wijngaard have a lot of directions they can go and if this issue is any indication, all of them will be exciting.

The Power Fantasy #17 is sale December 9, 2026.

Do you think the Watchmen comparisons are fair to The Power Fantasy? Is it your favorite Gillen book and if not, what is? Sound off in the comment section below.