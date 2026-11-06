Pickle’s Mommy Is a Murderer! Combines Adorable Dogs With Grisly Murder Investigations (EXCLUSIVE)

Everyone loves dogs and murder mysteries, and the phenomenal duo of Sarah H. Cho (Camgirl, Red Light) and C.P. Smith (Camgirl, Wolverine Noir), the delightfully twisted mind and hands behind Camgirl, have reunited to bring us a story that’s every bit as adorable as it is dark. Pickle’s Mommy Is a Murderer! is an upcoming one-shot dark humor-infused mystery that questions just how far someone is willing to go for someone else when love is truly unconditional. Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, and one might just be the key to putting a serial killer behind bars, and the weight of catching said killer falls onto the shoulders of one pet psychic, a retired police dog who would feel right at home in Pulp Fiction (Pup Fiction?), and a spoiled chihuahua.

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This fifty-six-page one-shot is being published by Artists Writers & Artisans (AWA), and is hitting store shelves on January 20, 2027. Cho has already proven herself to be a wonderfully wicked writer who can mix the darkest of realities with deeply intimate emotions in such a way that’s sure to make you laugh as much as cry. Now, ComicBook is proud to present an exclusive preview of her newest upcoming comic, which gives us a wonderful look at the humor and intrigue that can stem from a four-legged detective.

A Wonderful Mix of Dogs With All Too Human Emotions

Image Courtesy of AWA

This one-shot follows a trio of characters, namely Klarisse, Louis, and Pickles. Klarisse is a pet psychic who can speak with animals, Louis is a no-nonsense, retired police dog who is desperate to find a way to fill the void of that missing life, and Pickles is the spoiled pet of the suspected murderer. Between these three characters, there’s a clear theme of needing to learn how to live the life they have and adjust to the way their lives have gone. Klarisse can talk to animals, but not people. Louis needs a new purpose, and Pickles cannot believe her mommy would do anything wrong. With that established, let’s take a look at these special pages.

Image Courtesy of AWA

Image Courtesy of AWA

These pages throw us right into the middle of the investigation. Klarisse and Louis interrogate Pickles, who couldn’t care less about their questions. She’s only concerned with when her mother will return, which shows us exactly what we need to know about her and Louis. Pickles is endlessly trusting of her mom, unable to even consider the idea of her committing any wrong. Louis, meanwhile, is a grizzled and paranoid vet, uncaring about the emotions that drive little Pickles. They’re clearly set up as foils that will need to learn from each other.

Image Courtesy of AWA

Image Courtesy of AWA

Image Courtesy of AWA

These next pages show us that Louis can definitely back up his detective persona. There’s a certain joy to watching a dog be a hyper-serious detective and be extremely competent at it. What’s important here, however, isn’t just that the pair confirms the murder that places Pickle’s mommy as the prime suspect, but the dynamic between Klarisse and Louis. She’s trying to guide him emotionally just as he guides her physically, helping him come to terms with the life he’s lost. Working this case isn’t just a civic duty. It’s a path towards healing for Louis as he learns to be content with his new life.

Image Courtesy of AWA

Image Courtesy of AWA

Of course, catching a murderer would never be that simple for our intrepid duo. They’re going to need to work with Pickle to solve this case, which is the perfect setup for further hilarious and heartfelt shenanigans. What stands out to me, however, is Klarisse’s inability to make small talk. She’s so confident when working the mystery or coaching Louis through his feelings, but the second she’s with another human, she loses her tongue. It shows the seeds of her arc, and everything we can expect to see her develop over the course of this adventure.

Cover A by Rahzzah

Cover B by Keron Grant

Alongside a script by Sarah H. Cho and art by C.P. Smith, lettering will be handled by Steve Wand (Camgirl, Batman). It features a main cover by Rahzzah (They Choose Violence, Black Panther) and a secondary cover by Keron Grant (Gaya, Fantastic Four). Be sure to pick up your physical or digital copy of Pickle’s Mommy Is a Murderer! on Wednesday, January 20, 2027.

Let us know which dog you’d most like to talk with in the comments below!