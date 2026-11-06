Jessica Drew Confronts Hangman in Spider-Woman #2 Preview [EXCLUSIVE]

Spider-Woman celebrates her 50th anniversary this year and this week, Marvel kicked off a new era for Jessica Drew, but this one is far from a party. Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special saw Jessica the new host of the lethal symbiote, Carnage, and that’s where we find her in this week’s Spider-Woman #1. Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo’s new series sees Jessica tying to navigate her violent and brutal new companion, keeping that secret safe, and investigating the mysterious Hangman, a vigilante going after New York’s criminal organizations. This week’s issue ended with the reveal of another complication for Jessica with the arrival of Cletus Kasady, and things are only going to get more intense from here.

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ComicBook has an exclusive preview of Spider-Woman #2, which hits shops on December 16th, and in it, we get a look at Spider-Woman confronting Hangman. However, that confrontation may not end well and not because of the vigilante. There’s another threat — and things could get very interesting. You can check the preview out for yourself below.

An Old Villain Returns (But There Is a Bigger Problem)

In Spider-Woman #1, Jessica discovers that Hangman, aka Harlan Krueger, is back. The character, who first debuted in 1973, has long been assumed dead, though it turns out that he’s only been faking his death and is now a killer for hire and he has a personal reason for his current crusade. His daughter, Christine, was nearly killed in gang war crossfire so now he’s back to take on the underworld that nearly took his daughter. As you can see in the preview above, Jessica tries to appeal to Hangman with the logic that what he’s doing doesn’t make anyone safe. He’s not exactly buying it, but he’s also not the only threat right now. Tombstone is after Hangman now, and he’s sent an army.

While that certainly can’t be good for anyone, we’re willing to guess things are going to get even more intense when the story picks up past this exclusive preview. After all, Jessica has Carnage with her and we’ve already seen how brutal that can make things. Will that dark side get the better of Jessica as Tombstone’s men show up to take Hangman down? We’ll find out in December.

Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Woman #2

Here’s how Marvel describes Spider-Woman #2: Spider-Woman is on the tail of Hangman as he tears his way through New York’s criminal underground. In the heat of battle, will Jessica be able to keep Carnage under control, or will the bloodbath give it the strength to take over?

The issue, written by Dan Watters with art by Andrea Broccardo, releases on December 16th. Final order cutoff is Monday, November 9th.